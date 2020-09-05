Customize Google Discover content with this trick

One of the applications that all Android phones have installed is Google. Yes, the company itself has its own app that is dedicated solely and exclusively to searches. That is why it is so useful, since it works like a browser in which you can do your searches directly, although it has other functions that are also interesting. One of them is Discover and today we are going to show you how to customize this function.

What is Google Discover?

As we have mentioned, Google has its own dedicated app within its Android operating system. It is exclusively dedicated to keeping you up to date with what is happening in the world in addition to facilitating the search process. And this is where we want to illustrate you with a trick with which to control the content you receive through Google Discover on Android.

Discover is located at the bottom of the application interface and will always appear first when launched. That is why we tell you that you will always be informed if you visit the app daily, but you can set your own preferences as far as information is concerned. Everything happens to make a series of small changes from the account that you have assigned within the terminal that will modify the entries that appear.

The first thing you have to do is go to the lower right part of the application, where it says ‘More’. From here you will enter the part of your account where you have to modify your Search data and go directly to the activity function on the web and applications. From here you can decide to activate these parameters. There is also another way to configure this Discover function and they go through visiting the data of your Google account in its web version.



