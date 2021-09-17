Customer Week: Vivo Play offers promotion with titles at half price

Vivo announced another promotion to celebrate the Customer’s Day, in addition to the ones it had already released throughout the week. From this Friday (17) until Sunday (19), the entire Vivo Play catalog will have its titles available at half price.

The 50% discount voucher can be used once per CPF, including for premieres. Among the top movies on the list are Suicide Squad 2, The Croods 2: A New Era, Spiral – The Legacy of the Deadly Games and Little Remnants.

How to take advantage of it?

To redeem the promotion, simply access the official website or Vivo Play app. You will have to choose some of the contents and, at the time of purchase, add the code “505050” (without the quotes).

After the purchase, you will be able to check the title for 48 hours on any device that has access to the service, such as via Smart TV, tablet, cell phone or computer, in addition to the operator’s own traditional television decoder.

Live Play

Vivo Play consists of the provider’s video platform, which makes available more than 20 thousand movies or series on demand to users, between free and paid, in addition to channels with live signal via streaming.

For Android or iOS smartphones, the service is available directly from official stores for both systems. The download can be done through the links located on the card below the text.

Did you like the news from Vivo to celebrate the Customer Week? Share your opinion with us!