Customer service will be provided via Instagram

Facebook is starting to offer Instagram support for the Messenger API. In this way, brands and businesses will be able to manage the messages sent to them via Instagram through third-party applications. Thus, it will be possible to get customer service for users via the Instagram message box.

Brands have been connecting with their customers via Facebook Messenger since 2016. It is also known that Facebook wants to unify its messaging tools. Therefore, it seems natural for Facebook to move some of its services on Messenger to Instagram.

Thanks to the Messenger API, brands will be able to manage Instagram’s store services and stories from one place. In addition, Instagram can be integrated into customer relationship management systems. Thus, users can see their order history as well as the messages sent from Instagram.

It has not yet opened the opportunity to provide customer service through the Instagram message feature. Beta tests for the newest Messenger API are being done closed. Adidas, Amaro, Glossier, H&M, MagazineLuiza, Michael Kors, Nars, Sephora and TechStyle Fashion Group are among the brands participating in the test.



