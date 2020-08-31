Custom wallpapers for WhatsApp comes to Android

Being able to customize your account to your liking is something that every social network app should allow. And for example WhatsApp does it, giving you to choose what type of wallpaper you can put so that it is seen when you open a chat. You can choose between Gallery to use one of your photos as a background, a Solid Color, an image from the WhatsApp Background Gallery or use the default background, something that is done like this:

WhatsApp> More options (icon of the 3 vertical dots)> Settings> Chats> Background

or

WhatsApp> More options (icon of the 3 vertical dots)> Background.

Change WhatsApp funds one by one

But there is a problem with this option, and that is that the chosen wallpaper, whether it is a default or a photo, will be the same in all conversations. For this reason, at the beginning of August we discovered that WhatsApp works to allow its users to change this, and add a different wallpaper to each chat to personalize them.

This feature was discovered in the trial version of WhatsApp Beta for iOS, and it has just arrived in WhatsApp Beta for Android.

As we read on the website of the experts WABetaInfo, when you want to choose a default wallpaper, WhatsApp will offer you the power to download the WhatsApp Wallpaper app, an official WhatsApp application that provides wallpapers – and which by the way has not been updated since 2011 The function will allow you to choose different wallpapers in the different chats you have:

– Luminous backgrounds

– Dark backgrounds

– Solid color backgrounds

– Photos you have on your mobile



