Custom wallpaper feature for people from WhatsApp!

WhatsApp continues to gain new features in a short time. WhatsApp had opened the features it had previously said and became more functional. The popular messaging platform, which offers users freedom with its new storage area management, has opened the periodical messages feature, which has been on the agenda for a long time. Now, WhatsApp offers a personalized wallpaper feature.

WhatsApp personalized wallpaper feature: Includes putting the wallpaper you want for the people you want

Normally, when you change the wallpaper of conversations on WhatsApp, all conversations change. Now, with this feature, users will be able to change the wallpaper in their conversations with the people they choose.

Along with the new feature, it also allows to specify separate wallpapers for dark mode or light mode features. This is a very simple but enjoyable feature, let’s say it is coming slowly for both Android and iOS users. The new version of the application will be updated for both parties shortly.

Besides the wallpapers feature, WhatsApp now allows you to find stickers using text or emoji.



