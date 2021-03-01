Custom setting for tablets from the Chrome app

In the Android app of the Google Chrome browser, websites open in mobile view by default, regardless of tablet or phone. However, this can be a problem especially for large-screen Android tablets. Because Chrome automatically scales the pages according to the screen size of the phones. Naturally, pages designed in this way may not be 100% compatible with tablets.

As a solution to this problem, Google offers the “Request Desktop Site” feature in the Chrome browser; however, this feature is not turned on by default on tablets. Google made a decision to fix this situation. Soon, the Chrome browser will save users the hassle of pressing the “Request Desktop Site” button every time on Android tablets.

Chrome saves Android tablet users from trouble

The new feature that appeared on the Chromium Gerrit site will allow the Google Chrome browser to detect the screen size of the device on which it is running. Thanks to the feature, if Chrome detects that it is working on a tablet with a screen larger than a certain size, it will automatically display all the websites visited on that tablet to the user in desktop mode. Thus, Android tablet users will experience a more dynamic internet experience.

Google Chrome browser will do this based on the screen resolution and DPI of the relevant device. In other words, if the device on which the browser is running is above a predetermined resolution, it will automatically open the sites in desktop mode. However, there is no clear information about the content of the maximum resolution and DPI determined by the browser for now.

Especially when we consider the screen size of Android tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, we can say that the new feature of Google Chrome is extremely logical. Meanwhile, let’s also note that the new feature is still under development.