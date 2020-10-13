Curved screen smart watch Nubia Watch is on sale

The Nubia Watch smartwatch went on sale globally at the end of a successful Kickstarter campaign. The smart watch with a curved screen is sold for $ 219 in the USA, 219 euros in Europe and $ 189 in the UK.

The smart watch with curved display has been released in the USA and Canada, as well as in European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. There are two color options for the watch, called Midnight Black and Army Green.

The main feature of the Nubia Watch is its flexible and long AMOLED screen with a size of 4.01 inches. In this way, it is possible for Nubia Watch to provide a wide experience that is not seen in other smart watches. In addition to the stainless steel and aluminum case, nappa leather and silicone strap options are offered.

Since Nubia Watch comes with e-SIM, it does not need a phone for connectivity. With NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi support, the watch also offers features such as activity tracking and heart rate measurement. IP54 certified for water and dust resistance per hour.



