Curved phone from Xiaomi without keys and inputs

Chinese phone company Xiaomi has announced that it will use the concept of a curved waterfall display on its new phone. While phones similar to the concept called Quad Curved Waterfall Display only have similar curves on the right and left sides, the top and bottom parts of the new phone will also be curved in the same way.

The new Xiaomi phone will be presented with four sides slanted

Leaving no room for ports and buttons, Xiaomi said it was designed to infinitely expand the boundaries of the display and provide a true, port-free one-piece design. The real question with the design is how it can work in the corners of the screen. For users who do not like the designs on phones such as the Galaxy s21 Ultra, the phone can create a nightmare experience.

With this new technology, Xiaomi aims to make a lot of noise. Speaking to The Verge about the device, a company official mentioned that the phone is the result of numerous breakthroughs in glass bending and lamination technology.

Covering all four sides of the phone with a screen, Xiaomi seems to make a lot of noise with this technology. It is now unknown how the Quad Curved Waterfall Display, which will surprise its users with the viewing experience, will be in use.

This concept phone, the wireless charging system called Mi Air Change, which was introduced last week, and we will see together how to use this type of phone in daily life. You can watch the promotional video below.