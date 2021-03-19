Curved phone from Realme: X7 Pro Extreme Edition

Realme introduced the powerful X7 Pro in September last year. It is expected to come with Samsung signed curved screen in the near future; Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition features leaked.

In the design of the new phone with powerful features, Realme X and X2 Pro; Japanese industrial designer who designed the Master Editions; It is stated that Naoto Fukasawa takes place.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition features revealed

Realme’s Vice President of China Wang Wei, today Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition; confirmed the existence of a new smartphone named. Also, Wei claims it will be one of the most affordable smartphones with an AMOLED display with curved edge design.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition has very similar features to Realme X7 Pro in terms of hardware. Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor in the new device; There is a 32 Megapixel front camera and a 64 Megapixel main camera on the back.

The fact that the phone has a thin design with a thickness of 7.8 mm does not prevent it from having a 4,500mAh battery with 65 W fast charging support. There is no information about RAM and storage options.

Wei said Realme will collaborate with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to work on Master Edition models for other phones. It is not yet clear whether the company will implement the Master Edition version for Realme X9 and X9 Pro phones, which are expected to be introduced in the near future.

Realme can introduce two new phones together

The company will launch its other phone, Realme GT Neo, in China on March 31st. The phone is expected to hit the market as the first smartphone with a Dimensity 1200 mobile processor.

The phone seen on Geekbench recently with RMX3031; It is expected to be available with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. Other features of the smartphone are not yet known. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition; It is not yet clear whether it will be introduced with the Realme GT Neo.

The selling price of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is expected to be around 2,000 Yuan (~ $ 307).