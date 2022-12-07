Curtis Jones Update After The Midfielder Missed The Start of Training in Dubai

Curtis Jones was not part of the Liverpool team that participated in the first training sessions in Dubai, instead the midfielder worked separately.

The Reds are now in the second day of their warm camp in Dubai, and the return of Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Naby Keita gave a big boost during the break.

A total of 33 players left at the beginning of the week, followed by Darwin Nunez, but currently the entire squad is not training.

Along with the injured Diogo Hota, Arthur, Kaide Gordon and Marcelo Pitaluga, Jones was absent from the group, which was held under the scorching sun on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His omission has not been explained, but now it has emerged that the 21-year-old is not yet in full form due to a new health problem.

When the Liverpool team took to the training field on Wednesday, Jones instead joined rehabilitation coach Dr. David Ridings in a light run around the perimeter.

While his teammates were wearing cleats, Jones was seen wearing sneakers, and the midfielder was not yet able to participate in contact training.

There was also no sign of academy left-back Luke Chambers on the training videos, although there could be many explanations for this.

Jones’ failure is the latest in a long line of problems for the young man in a difficult season: he missed 15 games before the break and played only seven times.

He missed the last game before the World Cup due to an unknown problem that may have spread to the last three and a half weeks to make sure he wasn’t fully ready for the restart.

A few days after beating Southampton 3-1, Liverpool announced that their number 17 had signed a new contract tying him to the club until 2027.

The Liverpool team at training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davis, Mrozek

Defenders: Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Kuansa, Robertson, Ramzi, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Tiago, Elliott, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Baisetic, Cain, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Stewart