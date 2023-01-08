Calvin Ramsay saw red and Curtis Jones played 45 minutes as Liverpool’s under-21 team began their 2023 with a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, with Jurgen Klopp watching on.

Liverpool U21 – Tottenham U21 0:2

Premier League 2, AXA Training Center

January 8, 2022

Goals: Donley, 45+1, Fagan-Walcott, 80.

Jones and Ramsey have played nine games together this season and injury has negated any impact they had hoped to have on Klopp’s first team.

Neither of them was named in Liverpool’s squad for game day against Wolves on Saturday, but instead was in Barry Lutas’ starting line-up for their first game of 2023, as was Ben Doak, who played a brief cameo role off the bench at Anfield.

Liverpool’s number 17 has not played more than half of football since the beginning of November, but he took a valuable step towards full playing form by spending 45 minutes in midfield against Spurs.

Here's the Calvin Ramsay red. Really soft.

However, the day was not as productive for Ramsey, as just 22 minutes later he was shown a straight red card, which is believed to have tripped Romain Mandl as the last Liverpool player.

Only 93 minutes for the first team in his asset, which is far from ideal for a player who needs game sharpness.

The 10-man Reds were trailing but still a threat, while Harvey Davis had a lot to do to keep Spurs at bay and only faltered in added time of the first half when Jamie Donley scored a goal.

HT: Liverpool U21 – Tottenham U21 0:1

At the beginning of the second half, Lutas swapped Jones and Doak for Jake Kane and Luke Stevenson, which was almost certainly two pre-planned substitutions.

The young Reds were asking questions of Spurs, Bobby Clarke saw an attempt flipped onto the bar, and Kane found the crossbar after another attempt by the 17-year-old Clarke.

However, there was no breakthrough, and Tottenham completed the result in the 80th minute with a looping header by Malachi Fagan-Walcott, while Klopp and Vitor Matos watched on.

A positive aspect is the return of Harvey Blair from the bench, who last played in October.

Liverpool Under-21s: Davis; Ramsey (red card, 22′), Kuansa, Jonas, Chambers; Corness, Jones (Stevenson, 46), Clark; Doak (Kane, 46′), Frauendorf (Blair, 77′), Norris

Unused substitutions: Kelly, Musyalovsky.

Next match: PSG (H) — Premier League International Cup — Wednesday, January 11, 19:00 (GMT)