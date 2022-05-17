Current Outlook on the Market: Latest Situation in Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins!

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) recorded low volatility price movements with a 0.1% depreciation in the last 24-hour time frame and fell to the price levels of $ 30,400. In the last 24-hour timeframe, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL and AVAX recorded bullish price movements, while ADA and DOT recorded bearish price movements. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reached $1.36 trillion with an increase of 0.2%. According to Coinglass data, $182 million worth of short and long positions were liquidated in the crypto money market in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Is At $30,000 Levels

Starting the week with bearish price movements, Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a low rate of 0.1% depreciation in the last 24-hour period, but after the upward movements recorded in the early hours of the day, it again exceeded the price levels of $ 30,000 and traded at the price levels of $ 30,400. began to see. In the last 24 hours, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL and AVAX recorded bullish price movements, while ADA and DOT recorded low value losses. Ethereum (ETH) has reached the price levels of $ 2,078, with the last 0.1% bullish movement recorded.

Latest Situation in Cryptocurrency Market

With the latest price movements they recorded, BNB started trading at $306, XRP at $0.43, ADA at $0.57, SOL at $56, DOT at $11 and AVAX at $34.5. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies reached $1.36 trillion, up 0.2%. According to Coinglass data, $182 million worth of short and long positions were liquidated in the crypto money market in the last 24-hour period.