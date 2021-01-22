Current models of TCL TVs will receive Android 11

Yesterday, January 20, we saw that TCL announced a new update for some models of Smart TVs launched between 2019 and 2020. Now, more details are beginning to circulate about this novelty. According to information released by the company, which is directed to devices sold in the European market, the models that will be updated to Android 11 will not receive the new Google TV interface.

During CES 2021, the Chinese manufacturer announced the launch of new models of Smart TVs that would already reach the factory market with the new user interface from Google. However, it has now become clear that this will only apply to models launched from now on.

With this, the models of 2019 and 2020 will be updated only for Android 11, without major news in the visual as a result of the absence of Google TV. Still, it is possible to expect some improvements in the performance of the devices, such as better performance, automatic low latency mode for applications, instant apps and other news from the latest software from Gigante das Buscas.

It is worth mentioning that there is no forecast for the arrival of this update for Brazil, since most of the products already launched in Brazil have the interface of Roku TV from the factory.

So far, there is no date for the update to start being released, but the forecast is that it will start arriving for compatible Smart TVs from the third quarter of this year.

TCL 2019 and 2020 Smart TVs to be upgraded to Android 11

TCL has confirmed that it will start offering a new software update for some models of its Smart TVs launched over the past two years. In a statement to FlatpanelsHD, the Chinese manufacturer said the update for Android 11 will arrive for devices released in 2019 and 2020.

This new version of the software, which will be made available to eligible smart TV models, is compatible with the new Google TV interface, which came to replace the classic Android TV. With this, it is possible that the models with the new version already receive the news of the Mountain View operating system for Smart TVs.

In fact, this change may have already been confirmed by the company itself. That’s because TCL in Europe published on its official Twitter profile that “your experience will be upgraded from Android TV to the Google TV system.”