Current Market View: The latest Situation with Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins!

Thanks to the price movements they have recorded in recent weeks, Bitcoin (BTC) has started trading at $40,000, and Ethereum (ETH) at $3,000. The total market value of cryptocurrencies fell below $2 trillion again during the week. Due to this bearish trend in the market, many altcoins have recorded double-digit losses in recent weeks.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at the $40,000 price level

At the end of March, bitcoin, which had repeatedly declined at price levels of $48,000, regained its downward momentum and dropped below $40,000 during the week. With the low volatility of price movements recorded over the past 24 hours, bitcoin has started a horizontal movement at price levels of $40,000. This depreciation of bitcoin has led to the fact that many altcoins in the cryptocurrency market have recorded double-digit losses in recent weeks. Ethereum (ETH) has fallen to a price level of $3,000 after a recent depreciation.

Accelerating the decline in the cryptocurrency market

These losses in bitcoin have led to the fact that the crypto-money market has regained downward momentum. In recent weeks, a large number of altcoins have lost positions. After recent price changes, Binance Coin (BNB) $415, Ripple (XRP) $0.77, Solana (SOL) $101, Cardano (ADA) $0.95, Terra (LUNA) $80, Avalanche (AVAX) $76 and Polkadot (DOT) started trading. at the price level of $18. On the other hand, the total market value of cryptocurrencies fell below $2 trillion again during the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

