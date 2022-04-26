Current Market View: The latest Situation with Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins!

Bitcoin (BTC), which has gained downward momentum in recent weeks, began to record upward movements again last night after the announcement that Elon Musk bought Twitter for $ 44 billion. Due to the recent rise in value, Bitcoin (BTC) started trading from $ 40,600, and Ethereum (ETH) — from $ 3,000. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has grown to $ 1.97 trillion.

Bitcoin (BTC) Exceeds $40,000 Again

Although Bitcoin (BTC) has regressed to price levels of $38,200 and has gained downward momentum in recent weeks, it has started to record upward price movements again after the announcement of the official purchase by Elon Musk on Twitter last night. Bitcoin, which has started recording an increase in value since yesterday evening, began trading at price levels of $ 40,600. Most altcoins in the crypto money market are rising again with this increase in bitcoin value. Ethereum (ETH) has reached a price level of $3,000 after a recent increase.

The cryptocurrency market is on the rise

After recent growth, BNB started trading at $404, SOL at $101, XRP at $0.69, LUNA at $95, ADA at $0.89, DOT at $18 and AVAX at $72. On the other hand, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter also gave Dogecoin (DOGE) a bullish boost. DOGE recorded an increase in value of almost 25% over the past 24 hours and reached a price level of $ 0.15. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies exceeded 1.97 trillion dollars.