Curiosity finds traces of ancient floods on Mars surface

Pictures showing channels and wave characteristics on the Martian surface have shown that the planet has encountered devastating floods in the past. Using data collected by the Curiosity spacecraft, a group of scientists proved that massive floods took place on Mars 4 billion years ago. It was stated that these floods occurred in the area of ​​Gale Crater.

Alberto G. Fairén, one of the authors of the article published in Nature regarding the study, evaluated the results with the following words: “Using the sediment science data collected by Curiosity for the first time, we detected the presence of large floods. We had not seen the deposits left by the great floods on satellites before. ”

The team behind the research includes researchers from Jackson State, Cornell and Hawaii universities and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Labratory. In the research, the data collected by Mars Hand Lens Image and Mastcam cameras on Curiosity in Gale Crater was used. It was stated that the sediments found formed after the floods that occurred after the formation of Sharp Mountain and Gale Crater.

Researchers stated that the floods were caused by a heat wave that melted the great glaciers on the planet. It was stated that the combination of carbon dioxide and methane released due to this event with water vapor led to the formation of a warm and rainy climate on the planet for a short time.

So what does all this mean? The presence of water on Mars means that life can also occur on the planet. All organizations engaged in space studies aim to find the presence of water on planets other than Earth. Curiosity provides substantial evidence that there was life on the red planet at least once, with data gathered from the Martian surface.



