Curfew will be imposed in France

Due to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in France, curfews will be applied across the country as of October 30.

Cases increased rapidly due to the coronavirus affecting the world.

Many countries are back on restrictions. Second wave cases started to happen. In France, one of the countries with the highest number of cases per day, a new decision was made within the scope of the measures.

