Curfew restrictions will apply in France as of October 30

French President Emmanuel Macron declared a general quarantine due to the Kovid-19 outbreak. Macron said the second Covid-19 wave would be much more deadly than the first.

In his speech to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron said that quarantine will be applied across the country from Friday, October 30, and noted that the quarantine will be applied until December 1.

Noting that the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) is spreading very rapidly in France, Macron stated that this rate is not predicted even in the worst estimates, “The ratio of the number of cases to the general population has doubled in the last week,” he said.

Reconfinement : Emmanuel Macron annonce le « retour de l'attestation » pic.twitter.com/vbb9AgwOxM — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 28, 2020

Emphasizing that all regions of the country are on the brink of a dangerous situation compared to the first wave, the leader of France said, “The second wave in our country will be much more severe and deadly than the first one.

Macron informed that more than 36 thousand new Kovid-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.



