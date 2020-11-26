Cuphead’s DLC delayed due to coronavirus

In a statement published on Wednesday (25), developer Studio MDHR revealed that Cuphead’s expansion The Delicious Last Course had its launch postponed due to coronavirus complications.

Cuphead’s first DLC, which had no date set to reach players, has now been postponed indefinitely and should appear sometime in 2021. Check out the studio’s statement below.

“While The Delicious Last Course is a continuation of Cuphead and Mugman’s great adventure, it is also a conclusion to the story that began on the fateful day at the Devil’s Casino.

In true Studio MDHR style, we don’t want this final chapter to be any less than our best work. Throughout development, we challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of the animation, design and music of The Delicious Last Course.

Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us in the midst of the global pandemic that has affected so many of our fellow developers. Instead of compromising our vision in response to covid, we made the difficult decision to push the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident that it will delight the Cuphead community in the way we think it should.

We know that many of you are waiting to return to the Inkwell Islands, and our goal is to make the trip back there next year truly magical. ”

Cuphead is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.



