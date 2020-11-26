Cuphead The Delicious Last Course delayed to 2021

The expected expansion will be requested until next year. The study, which was planning its release in 2019, has problems with COVID-19.

The Delicious Last Course expansion for Cuphead will be released sometime in 2021. Studio MDHR has announced through a statement issued on Twitter that users of the acclaimed platform title will have to wait longer than expected, as 2020 will not finally be the year we can play it.

The brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer explain in the note, issued on said social network on Wednesday night, that to achieve the quality standards of The Delicious Last Course it is necessary to have more time in development, this new delay is necessary . When it was announced in 2018, they said that it was planned for 2019. They also allude that COVID-19 has disrupted times and the impact of the pandemic has been greater than expected.

“We will not be satisfied if this final chapter is not our best work”

“Although the Delicious Last Course is a continuation of the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, it is also the conclusion of the story that began that fateful day at the Devil’s casino,” they begin by saying. The expansion (for a fee), increasingly points to a standalone title due to its large size.

“In the purest Studio MDHR style, we will not be satisfied if this final chapter is not our best work”, they state in the note, and they explain that “during development we have set ourselves the challenge of depositing everything we learned with Cuphead in quality of the animation, design and music of The Delicious Last Course. Achieving quality standards has been very difficult during the pandemic, which has affected our employees ”, they add.

All these circumstances have led to “the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Delicious Last Course until we are sure it will delight the community.” That new date is, if all goes well, the year 2021.



