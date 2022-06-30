Cuphead: Review of the Delicious Last Dish Round up – Extra-Fortress Supplement

Early reviews for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course suggest that the recently-released DLC is a perfect send-off to the cartoonish side-scrolling shooter. The beloved indie title combines the art style of old-school rubber hose animations like Popeye and the gameplay of retro run-and-gun shooters like Contra. The June 30 release date of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has finally arrived, and reviewers suggest that the add-on is worth the wait.

Developed by Studio MDHR, Cuphead follows the titular beverage holder as he fights to repossess souls after losing a deal with the Devil. The game sees Cuphead, sometimes joined by his brother Mugman for two-player cooperative play, shoot and dodge through levels to reach intense boss fights. The robust and notoriously challenging game has now been expanded even further with The Delicious Last Course, a final piece of post-launch Cuphead content. The expansion includes a third playable character, Ms. Chalice, while also adding new weapons, locations and bosses. A recent preview of the Delicious Last Course DLC shed light on the long-awaited release, and reviewers have finally gotten a taste of the enticing add-on.

As the final piece of Cuphead content, The Delicious Last Course seems to live up to its name as a well-cooked and beautifully presented meal. Reviewers suggest that fans of the game will definitely appreciate the DLC campaign, which cuts away fat to create an even sweeter and juicer run-and gun experience. The new boss fights in The Delicious Last Course are apparently an intense delight, and the King’s Leap presents great challenges for Cuphead and friends to overcome. Ms. Chalice adds even more diversity to the title, and the ability to go back and use her in the base game adds to Cuphead’s buffet of content. Some select reviews of the Delicious Last Course Dlc can be found below:

Orpheus Joshua – 10/10 – Noisy Pixel

“Cuphead The Delicious Last Course is one of the best gaming experiences I’ve ever had, managing to serve as a primarily standalone accompaniment to an already masterful title. It’s emblematic of why I enjoy video games by providing challenges that demand continual and natural player growth, with unquestionably fair enemy design.”

– Noisy Pixel

Josh Brown – 10/10 – Gfinity

“Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course strips away some of the less interesting scenarios and polishes what made it a standout success. It’s a little on the short side given the long wait time, but it’s justified by its bargain price and immediately obvious love and attention for its addictive and fair gameplay loop.”

– Gfinity

Ashley Shankle – 10/10 – GameSkinny

“If you enjoyed and finished Cuphead, even as a less confident player, there’s so much to love in The Delicious Last Course that it is impossible to not recommend. Its hardest segments are thrilling to push through and complete, and the surprises around every boss bend are consistently charming. It’s not the longest DLC out there, but it’s just right.”

– GameSkinny

Mitchell Saltzman – 9/10 – IGN

“Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is not just more Cuphead, it’s more of the best type of Cuphead. The six new main bosses are all incredible from both a visual and design standpoint, making this DLC expansion nearly essential for any Cuphead fan.”

– IGN

Steven Petite – 9/10 – GameSpot

“Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is worth the long wait. Ms. Chalice gives players a brand-new way to approach each boss, and each of the new boss fights is an imaginative triumph, from both a visual and gameplay perspective. The new parry-focused fights add a twist to the Cuphead platforming formula that feels right at home while offering something new to the experience. Even the already-great main campaign is improved thanks to Ms. Chalice and a trio of new weapons that shake things up for Cuphead and Mugman. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course adds more than a cherry on top; it changes the recipe to create a game that’s more scrumptious than before.”

– GameSpot

Chris Carter – 9/10 – Destructoid

“After all these years there still isn’t anything quite like Cuphead. I wish that we got more than a few hours’ worth of stuff, but the nature of The Delicious Last Course augmenting the original game means that it’ll impact every timeless future playthrough. If you hated the game before, the DLC won’t do much to change your mind. If you loved it, you should probably pick it up immediately.”

– Destructoid

Rosh Kelly – 9/10 – Wccftech

“Cuphead: The Delicious Course is excellent fan service and the perfect continuation of a game that felt almost impossible to replicate. From the new boss designs to the addition of Miss Chalice, there is so much for everyone to enjoy, whether they just want to beat the new challenges or conquer them entirely.”

– Wccftech

Kyle LeClair – 4/5 – Hardcore Gamer

“The Delicious Last Course is a terrific post-meal snack to close out the lengthy Cuphead buffet, hindered only by a potentially game-breaking weapon and a relatively short length that leaves you wanting more. But the mixture of more incredible and well-crafted boss fights, a fun new playable character and several other memorable NPCs, new ways to battle, and tricks to discover all come together to still create a sweet delight that still the essence and flavor of the action-packed game. So even if it’s a quick bit of dessert, it is indeed still delicious, making for an add-on fans of the original need to check out.”

– Hardcore Gamer

Marcus Stewart – 8.75/10 – Game Informer

“The Delicious Last Course sends our jolly beverage containers off on a high note. It offers an entertaining final exam of your skills while also freshening up the original adventure by giving players a cool new character to enjoy. It’s more Cuphead at the end of the day, but I had a great time revisiting Studio MDHR’s wonderful animated universe, testing my mettle against its villains, and feeling fist-pumping triumph all over again.”

– Game Informer

Brodie Gibbons – 8.5/10 – Press Start

“As someone who adored Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course scratches that persistent itch I’ve felt since exhausting myself of that game five long years ago. The price is certainly right for a new isle, a new hero, and a host of cool charms and abilities. Although it’s painful to consider that we might not see our porcelain pal again for some time—if ever—and if this serves as his last playable adventure then what a bloody treat it has been.”

– Press Start

Bradley Ellis – 8.5 – Easy Allies

“It’s been a long time coming, but The Delicious Last Course is an excellent addition to Cuphead. Its presentation is a rare treasure that’s worth celebrating, showcasing outstanding animation and music alike. The new bosses are glorious spectacles, Ms. Chalice is a great companion to the original team, and The King’s Leap challenges you in all new ways. If this is the last we see of our cup-headed buddies, it’s a fantastic farewell.”

– Easy Allies

Early reviews for The Delicious Last Course are glowing, and a recent Cuphead DLC interview from Screen Rant sheds even more light on the mouth-watering expansion. The interview saw Studio MDHR founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, along with Producer Eli Cymet, discuss the final slice of Cuphead content. The developers revealed that Ms. Chalice was always meant to be a playable character, and they went into detail about how her unique abilities and weapons affect gameplay. The trio also discussed new recipes and artistic influences that made their way into Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Based on early reviews, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course seems to be a fitting sendoff to the beloved indie side-scroller. Intense new levels take full advantage of each characters’ abilities, with Ms. Chalice giving players an entirely new skillset to learn and master. Cuphead fans have long awaited the release of The Delicious Last Course, and now they can finally dig in and enjoy a toothsome new Cuphead adventure.