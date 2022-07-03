Cuphead: Delicious LastCourse – Sheriff Esther Winchester Boss Fight Guide

Battle with Esther Winchester’s Boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course can be unlocked after defeating Moonshine Mob, and there are four phases to go through to get knocked out. Moonshine Mob is located in the southern part of Island IV, so players can go there to unlock Esther Winchester. The High-Noon Hoopla battle is the only new boss battle in which players are on a plane. Each stage of the battle with Esther Winchester is fraught with unique challenges, so it is vital to study the various attacks and ways to avoid them.

Since weapons are not applicable to aerial boss battles, it is recommended that players use either a Caphead or a Magman to equip an amulet that affects combat. If players use Miss Chalice, they need to use the Astral Cookie amulet, which excludes other options. Instead, using a different character, players will be able to equip a useful keychain, such as the new Heart Ring keychain, which can be purchased for hidden coins on Island IV in Cuphead: DLC. The Heart Ring amulet gives a health point on the first, third and sixth parry successfully performed during the fight.

Unlike the secret boss, which can be unlocked by solving the tombstone puzzle, the battle with Esther Winchester consists of several phases. During each phase of the boss battle, players can reduce their aircraft to avoid projectiles, but the damage inflicted on the boss will be significantly reduced. The third phase is probably the most difficult because the projectiles cover most of the screen, so it is recommended that players prepare their super attack for this part. Alternatively, if the players have no problems with the third phase, a special ability can be saved for the last phase to get knocked out quickly.

How to pass the stage of transportation of Esther Winchester in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

In the first phase of the battle, you need to avoid several different projectiles, and the boss will switch between the upper and lower parts of the screen. As the main attack in this part of the challenging boss battle, Esther will shoot snake oil balls, but they only reach half of the screen. However, real snakes made of oil will always appear in pairs with a gap between them, and they will cross the entire length of the arena. Esther will also take a lasso and pull a cactus at the top or bottom of the screen, depending on which floor of the house they are sticking out of.

At this stage there is a bird that drops TNT, which splits into four, and then into two shells, a total of six bombs. To avoid TNT, players can stay close to the ground because they only shoot up and start fanning out for about a quarter of the screen. The last attack in the first phase comes from a flying creature that shoots a spike ball when it reaches the left edge of the arena. Players can shoot the creature when it first appears to completely destroy the spiked ball. However, spiked balls are the only objects that allow players to use one of the best skills — parrying, so players can also let the creature shoot to start charging their super attack. Players must continuously shoot and shrink if necessary to avoid being hit. The first phase will end when Esther breaks out of the house and keeps the vacuum cleaner.

How to Avoid Money and Safe Attacks by Esther Winchester in the Cuphead Game: The Delicious Last Course

In the second phase, only two attacks need to be avoided. First, Esther will use a vacuum cleaner to suck in bags of money, coins, gold and stacks of cash. There will be more objects to avoid the longer Esther collects them, so compression may be required by the end of this attack. After collecting enough money, Esther will shoot bulky safes that explode, turning into coins, bags, gold and money.

Both attacks in this phase are essentially the same, except that if players get too close to the boss while sucking money, they will also be drawn to the vacuum. As long as players use their infinite ammo for continuous shooting, this phase of combat must be completed after the second safe attack. When the third phase begins, Esther will be sucked into a vacuum, and an enemy made of sausage links will appear.

How to pass the sausage and steak phase in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

