Cuphead: Delicious Last Course — guide to the battle with the final boss

There are several new bosses to defeat in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, and the battle against the final boss has a lot of unique attacks that make it the most difficult fight in the game. Of course, the last boss is typically the hardest in most games, so it’s no surprise that the final boss fight in the new DLC is long and challenging. All of the other main bosses need to be defeated first, but the parrying challenges don’t have to be beaten.

It’s recommended that players use the Astral Cookie charm for the final boss to fight as Ms. Chalice. The dash parry ability and double jump make this fight just a little easier, and players will need to utilize every advantage they can in order to win. For weapons, the Chaser shot should definitely be equipped because it auto-aims, giving players one less mechanic to worry about. The Spread or Converge shots can be used as a secondary weapon to maximize damage and spread. If players don’t have these guns unlocked, they can grab the hidden coins on Island IV in Cuphead: DLC.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.]

When all of the bosses are defeated, Ms. Chalice can return to the Bakery to deliver the ingredients to Chef Saltbaker. Upon entering the Bakery, players may notice the Chef isn’t behind the counter. Ms. Chalice can go through the open floor hatch next to the counter, which leads to a long, dungeon-like hallway. At the end of the hall, an ominous shadow resembling the Chef can be seen. As soon as Ms. Chalice enters the room at the end of the hallway, a cutscene will play. Chef Saltbaker reveals that he was using Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice to collect the ingredients for his Wondertart, but there’s one ingredient he left out. The Wondertart needs a living soul, and Chef Saltbaker trapped Cuphead while Mugman and Ms. Chalice were distracted by the other bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. After the cutscene concludes, the final boss battle against Chef Saltbaker will commence.

How To Beat Chef Saltbaker’s Food Chopping Phase In Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

In the first phase of the Chef Saltbaker boss fight, there will be limes and a fireball flying around constantly. The limes spin and shoot like boomerangs across the screen, and the fireball swoops down toward the player in a semi-circle every few seconds. Additionally, the Chef will chop up, smash, or squeeze out various types of food and launch the pieces as projectiles. Chef Saltbaker will shoot sugar cubes, animal crackers, and strawberries, and he’ll usually cut up and launch more limes in between each of these food types.

The sugar cubes float up and down between the middle and bottom of the screen. The animal crackers are similar to the sugar cubes, but instead of floating, they touch the ground and jump up. The animal crackers also get a little higher than the sugar cubes. When the Cuphead: DLC boss squeezes the crate of strawberries, they will split in half and rain down across the arena in diagonal lines. For this phase in the Chef Saltbaker boss fight, the Chaser shot works really well. Players can just hold down the shoot button and focus on jumping and dodging the various projectiles. Each of the food types will also occasionally appear pink, so players can parry them to charge their super attack. Once enough damage is done, Chef Saltbaker will grab the player, and the second phase’s arena will be on the boss’ hand.

How To Hit Chef Saltbaker With Pepper Shakers In Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

For the second phase, there will be four pepper shakers in each corner of the arena. When one of the pepper shakers is damaged enough, it will launch at Chef Saltbaker and hit his face. While players are shooting pepper shakers, the Cuphead: DLC boss will crush up leaves and toss them. The leaves float down from the top of the screen with small gaps in between them. The fireball from the first round is also in phase two, but it moves and jumps on the ground instead of floating above the player and swooping down.

While dodging the Chef’s attacks, players will also need to watch out for the small circular projectiles that the pepper shakes shoot when they sneeze. Some of the objects shot by the pepper shakers can be parried to charge the special. The Chaser weapon can be used again for this round, but if players want to damage the pepper shakers quicker, they can use one of the other guns because it’s easy to just aim at the two in the lower corners while jumping and moving around to dodge projectiles. It will take around ten pepper shaker hits to move on to the third and final phase of the Chef Saltbaker boss fight. After beating the Cuphead: DLC boss’ second phase, the last section will start and the arena will crumble before the screen flashes white.

How To Avoid The Salt Pillars & Destroy The Glass Heart In Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The final phase of this boss fight takes place on a mound of salt, and Chef Saltbaker’s broken shell can be seen in the background. At the start of this phase, there’s a small saw cutting through the salt on the ground, and a pair of salt monsters will dance and jump across the screen. After a few jumps, the salt monsters collapse into the salt on the ground, and two pillars shoot up to confine players to the middle of the arena.

For the final set of attacks in this Cuphead: DLC boss fight, glass platforms will move downward, so players will need to keep jumping up to the next one above them. It’s important that players avoid touching the salt pillars because they deal damage and can also cause players to fall if they can’t get to an ice platform in time. The only thing that can be hit is the flying heart-shaped salt shaker that bounces between the pillars and moves up and down. The heart will turn pink every few seconds, and it can be parried. If players have their super attack, it can be used to quickly end the fight against Chef Saltbaker. After the Chef is defeated, a final cutscene will play, and then all the bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will be defeated.