Cuphead: A Delicious Last Course – A Guide to Fighting the Boss of a Chess Knight

Chess Knight in the Cuphead game: The Delicious Last Course is one of the five bosses that the King of Games invites players to defeat. To defeat the Chess Knight, players will need to calculate their movements depending on the boss’ attacks. The Chess Knight is the second boss to be defeated in order to complete the task set by the King of Games, but there are special requirements to defeat this enemy.

To complete the gauntlet of the King of Games, you need to defeat five bosses. After defeating chess pawns, players will pass through a chess knight, a chess bishop, a chess rook and a chess queen. In each challenge, any amulets or weapons purchased with coins in the Cuphead game: The Delicious Last Course, will be deactivated. The only way to win is to identify the boss’s bright pink vulnerability and parry it while avoiding damage.

With Chess pawns, it’s easier to use Miss Chalice because of her ability to jerk and parry, but for a Chess Knight, it doesn’t matter which character is used. The feather on the Chess Knight’s helmet is the only weak point, so players will need to jump before parrying, no matter which character they use. It may be easier for some to choose Kaphead or Magman over Miss Chalice because the double jump puts her too high above the Chess Knight to parry.

Every Chess Knight attack and when to parry in Cuphead: A Delicious Last Course

Unlike the secret boss, which can be unlocked by solving the tombstone puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the Chess Knight boss only has one phase, but it will take some patience to defeat him. This boss only has a few attacks, and once players can identify different poses, it will be easy to avoid damage. In addition, players need to stay close to the Chess Knight, otherwise the boss will stop mocking and eventually launch an attack without warning, which will make it difficult to avoid. Fortunately, standing next to the Chess Knight’s shield until the boss launches an attack will eliminate the taunt sequence.

The chess knight will race across the screen with the sword pointing forward, swing the sword in a semicircle upwards or perform a quick stabbing attack, striking upwards. The first two attacks give players the ability to easily parry without getting hit. A snatch attack will occur when the visor of the Chess Knight is lowered and the boss’s leg is raised up. For this attack, players must jump and parry as soon as the chess knight starts moving to defeat the Cuphead boss. One jump and parry should allow players to hit the feather without taking any damage.

The upward attack is the only move that occurs when the visor of the Chess Knight is raised and his eyes are visible. After the sweep, players will have a second or two to quickly jump and parry before the boss returns to the starting position. After two main attacks, the Chess Knight will be temporarily exhausted, but there will not be enough time to parry again without taking damage. In addition, an upward thrust does not give players much time to parry, so it is recommended to wait for one of the other attacks. The process of defeating a Chess Knight is slow, but by sticking to one parry at a time for two main attacks, you are guaranteed to defeat this boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.