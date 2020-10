Keith Raniere, leader of the Nxivm sect, was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

According to the news in the BBC, 60-year-old Raniere, the founder of the sect, was also sentenced to a fine of 1 million 750 thousand dollars in the case in New York.

Raniere was convicted of extortion, threats or blackmail, sex trafficking, child pornography and other crimes last year.

It turned out that the sect leader used some women as slaves.