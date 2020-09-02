Culebra Callejera skin in Fortnite now available: price

The Culebra Callejera skin is now available for purchase in the Fortnite store. We tell you what accessories it brings, and how much this skin costs.

On September 2, 2020, the Culebra Callejera skin arrived at the Fortnite store. This character skin is the new starter pack for Fortnite Battle Royale, and it replaces Yellow Jacket, who has already left the store. This skin arrives in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including its price, and all the content that it brings:

Fortnite: how to get the Street Snake skin

The Street Snake skin is the new Fortnite Battle Royale starter pack. We can find it in the “Limited Time Offers” section of the game store:

Backpacking accessory Backpack chacos

Gathering Tool Street Blade

600 V-Bucks

All content in the pack is of Rare rarity, and belongs to the Culebra Callejera set.

These starter packs are usually available for purchase for approximately an entire season, so you can purchase the Yellow Jacket Pack until at least November 2020, which is when we estimate that Season 4 of the Battle Pass will end. Fortnite Chapter 2. Seeker / Street Snake thus becomes the initial pack for Season 4.

As always, we remind you that this type of content is purely aesthetic: it does not give us any advantage over other players in Fortnite Battle Royale. Another thing to keep in mind is the fact that the skin can only be used in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Creative modes, but not in the Save the World cooperative campaign. The rest of the accessories (the backpack and the pickaxe) we can use them without problems in Save the World, although they will not provide us any benefit as they are cosmetic objects.



