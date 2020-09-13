Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas has coronavirus

MEXICO – Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solorzano, historical leader of the Mexican left and three times presidential candidate, tested positive for COVID-19, close legislators and politicians confirmed, including the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Also send him a greeting, a very strong hug, and our respect to the engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, wish them to move forward, to recover,” said the president when informing that other of those infected with coronavirus are Jorge Arganis, Secretary of Communications and Transportation , as well as César Núñez, deputy delegate of the federal government in Guerrero.

López Obrador released the news after finishing his speech at the inauguration of Line 3 of the Guadalajara Light Train and before observing a minute of silence for the more than 70 thousand people killed in Mexico by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cárdenas, 86, founded the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in 1989, which was joined from the beginning by López Obrador, who later presided over it from 1996 to 1999 and eventually left in 2012.

The leader’s son is Lázaro Cárdenas, president of Mexico from 1934 to 1940, the six-year term in which he expropriated the oil industry.

Hence the importance for the Mexican left of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, who was a senator, governor of the state of Michoacán and head of government of the then Federal District, now Mexico City.

“The PRD senators wish the speedy and complete recovery of Engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas,” tweeted Miguel Ángel Mancera, coordinator of the party in the Senate.

Cárdenas’s case is disclosed a day after Mexico exceeded 70,000 deaths and almost 660,000 cases of COVID-19, which has been in the country for almost six and a half months.

His contagion is the last one with the highest political profile.

Just on Thursday, the case of the head of the SCT, Jorge Arganis Díaz, 77, who is the fifth member of López Obrador’s cabinet to contract the new coronavirus, emerged.

Previously, the cases of the secretaries of Agriculture and Finance, and the secretaries of Energy and the Public Function emerged.

That day, the contagion of the governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, the eighth state president to be infected with the new coronavirus, was also confirmed.

Also, at least a score of federal deputies have contracted the disease.

The Cárdenas case aroused sympathy from politicians of various ideological currents in Mexico.



