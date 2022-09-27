CT 127, TWICE, BTS, ENHANCE, SEVENTEEN, BLACK PINK, New Jeans and ITSY occupy the first places in the Billboard World Albums chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 1!

NCT 127’s new studio album “2 Baddies” debuted at No. 1 this week, in addition to becoming the group’s second album to enter the top 3 of the Billboard 200. “2 Baddies” also swept the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, Top Current Album Sales chart, and Independent Albums chart, while NCT 127 re-entered the Artist 100 at No. 3.

After three consecutive weeks at No. 1, TWICE’s latest mini album “BETWEEN 1&2” fell to No. 2 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a fourth consecutive week on the Billboard 200.

BTS’s anthology album “Proof” held onto its spot at No. 3 in its 15th consecutive week on the chart, and their 2017 mini album “Love Yourself: Her” also re-entered the chart at No. 15 for a 175th non-consecutive week.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “MANIFESTO : DAY 1” stayed strong at No. 6 in its eighth consecutive week on the chart.

SEVENTEEN’s “SECTOR 17“—the repackaged version of their fourth studio album “Face the Sun”—came in at No. 7 in its eighth week on the chart, while “Face the Sun” climbed back up to No. 11 in its 17th week.

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” climbed back up to No. 12 in its 99th non-consecutive week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ debut EP “New Jeans” at No. 12 (in its seventh week).

Finally, ITZY’s “CHECKMATE” climbed back up to No. 14 in its 10th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!