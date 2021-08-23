CSI: William Petersen is Hospitalized After Being Sick on Film Set

This past Friday, 20, William Petersen was hospitalized after falling ill on the film set for CSI: Vegas, the new CBS spin-off. According to the TMZ website, the actor was rushed to the hospital to avoid possible complications from his clinical condition.

During the incident, Petersen would have warned the director that he needed to take a break from recording because he was not feeling well. However, as soon as his symptoms worsened, series production decided to take him to the emergency room as a precaution.

Also according to TMZ, Petersen quickly received medical attention and was released to return to his home. During the consultation, the professionals did not find any cause for concern and concluded that the actor felt unwell due to excessive effort and exhaustion.

The recording of CSI: Vegas has been intense for everyone involved in producing the show. According to Petersen’s rep, the actor has worked non-stop for long days over the past 12 weeks.

He will reprise his role as Gil Grissom on CBS’ new show. In addition, he is also one of the show’s executive producers.

CSI: Vegas – learn all about the new CBS spin-off

CSI: Vegas is CBS’ newest production. Scheduled to air on October 6th, it will be a spin-off of the famous CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, a popular television series that has aired for 15 years straight.

As in the original, the plot will continue to explore the investigation of horrific crimes by a group of forensic police who also have to deal with their own daily dramas.

The show will merge old cast actors with new entrants.

So far, William Petersen has been released as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle, Wallace Langham as David Hodges, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom, Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez and Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan.

