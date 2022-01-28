CSI: Vegas Season 2: Will it work without Petersen and Jorja Fox? This is what is known

Undoubtedly, the CSI franchise once again gave much to talk about after its long-awaited and long-awaited return to television last year with the sequel to CSI: Vegas, in this drama we saw the return of important characters from the original series, such as Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).

Originally, this series had been promoted as a limited series of ten episodes, but, after its immediate success, the production fortunately announced the renewal for a second season of CSI: Vegas. But not everything is rosy in this next installment, since we will not see actors William Petersen and Jorja Fox in action again, so many wonder if this CBS drama can really continue its success.

There are some definite pros and cons when it comes to the future of the show without the two stars. It’s important to note that the revival of CSI: Vegas was widely publicized with William Petersen and Jorja Fox front and center as the main stars returning to the franchise. The rest of the characters, of course, contributed and had their own stories, but Gil and Sara were the protagonists before and after the premiere.

Recall that the first season focused on the mystery of who framed Hodges (Wallace Langham), which is why most of the twists in this story were based on this well-known couple. At the end of the first installment, Hodges managed to clear his name, and Gil and Sara came to closure knowing they had saved his friend.

Thanks to this victorious close, the characters are now free to return to the sea. Evidently, the fact that Gil and Sara got their closure at the end doesn’t mean that the season concluded with the end of the show, even, this ending created a new serial killer that promises a lot of headaches.

The final scene of CSI: Vegas was purposely set up for this chilling new killer, due to the lack of details on the identity of said dangerous subject. Also, a newscast that aired during the season mentioned “a third homicide victim in as many nights” in downtown Las Vegas, and the reporter was already raising the idea of ​​another serial killer.

Which means that this second season, the agents will not have to worry about the absence of Gil and Sara, they would just have to return to action. In addition, it has not been totally ruled out that another original character could return to the screens of CSI: Vegas to make said drama more interesting.