CSI: Vegas – Revival Series Gets Trailer With Testimonials From The Cast

CSI: CBS released the first CSI: Vegas trailer, which is a revival of the CSI series. The series special that won 171 countries will debut later this year. The series will feature a mix of old and new cast members, featuring William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome and Matt Lauria.

The show’s executive producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, reveals that he and other producers on the show had wanted to bring CSI back a long time ago because of its popularity. “We are very excited about the audience for this new season.”

Jason Tracey, another executive producer, said the new production will show news in the forensic criminal field. “I don’t think we would bring the show back if we didn’t have a way to leverage the epic race that the original had,” he added.

Series star William Petersen has shown he is excited to return as CSI supervisor, the character Gil Grissom. “The way we solve crimes 20 years ago is different from the way we solve crimes now,” he added.

The actress who plays Sara Sidle, Jorja Fox, was overjoyed and thrilled to be back on the CSI set. “Sara knows this new, dynamic and intriguing force of criminalists who are on the front lines of fighting crime in Las Vegas,” she said with great emotion.

Matt Lauria, who plays the character Josh Folsom, left everyone with a flea behind his ear when he said that the end of the first episode has a gigantic cliffhanger. “The whole purpose of what the CSIs did was to discover the truth, and I have to say, it would be nice to know what the truth is.”, The actor pointed out.

Check out the CSI series revival trailer

Synopsis Of CSI: Vegas

CSI: Vegas opens a new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all started. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Criminal Laboratory, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.