CSI: Vegas: Matt Lauria confirms what we suspected about Marg Helgenberger on set

Since its debut last year on the CBS television channel, CSI: Vegas, it has achieved a good number of views thanks to the reincorporation of characters both old and new, who have the purpose of investigating and solving the gruesome terrifying crimes.

The second installment of CSI: Vegas will feature Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria), a by-the-book leader and criminologist with a currently mysterious past, and the recently returned Vegas spin-off, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), one of the legends of the original CSI franchise, who has earned a reputation as a quintessential investigator.

These two mentioned actors, Matt Lauria and Marg Helgenberger have already shared scenes together, in CSI, where they appeared in three episodes, so, obviously, they have already had the opportunity to interact with each other in a professional environment. On this occasion, it was Lauria who spoke about Helgenberger’s character and behavior on set.

In one of the recent interviews, Matt Lauria had nothing but applause for his co-star. The actor was able to perfectly describe the happiness he feels to be about to work once again with the veteran actress, stating that even if he had not worked with her in the past, he would be just as excited.

“I would have been very excited about it, even if I hadn’t had any experience with Marg personally. My experience with her is, she’s just an all-round actor, a very generous and genuine person.”

But Matt Lauria’s praise for his new co-worker, Marg Helgenberger, did not stop, since he remembered when they were on CSI working together, he recalled that on set and behind the scenes she was very kind and inclusive, which made her simply charming as well as talented.

“We [Josh and Catherine] come from a similar background. We may come from a similar group. It will be interesting to see how that can come to fruition. I can’t really give too much away, but I hope there is something there.”

This will be one of the most intriguing stories in CSI: Vegas, as Josh’s family background has slowly but surely been revealed over the course of the show’s first season, yet remains heavily skewed. On the other hand, Catherine’s past was also really hard before she realized that criminology was the right path for her.

To find out what Catherine’s past could mean for Josh, however, and how well he’ll get along with his new partner, fans will have to tune in to the upcoming second season of CSI: Vegas, though there’s no word yet on when its release date will be. Exact premiere, it is estimated to be between this year 2022 and next 2023.