CSI: Vegas: For this unfortunate reason, Gil Grissom will not return for season two

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has been one of the most famous crime dramas on television, after 15 successful seasons broadcast through the CBS television network, it finally concluded in 2015, however, it was until last year that its premiere long-awaited prequel, CSI: Vegas.

The most popular actors in this story were undoubtedly Paul Guilfoyle, Eric Szmanda, Jorja Fox, William Petersen and he even had a short stint with Laurence Fishburne. Of these aforementioned interpreters, the one who most won the affection of the public was Petersen, who gave life to Dr. Gil Grissom on the program.

These original actors did not hesitate to return to the Las Vegas spinoff, which premiered earlier this year, including Petersen and Fox as a married couple on screen. Thanks to the support this drama has received from its audience, it was recently announced that a second season is in the works.

But, it has not all been good news, as it recently emerged that William Petersen will not play his role as Grissom in the next installment. And besides being devastated, many fans are still confused as to the reason for his departure.

William Petersen promised to appear as a series regular in the first season. He had originally been hired to act in 10 episodes, with no intention of continuing to appear regularly. But, everything changed when it was notified that he would appear for the second season.

According to a reliable source, William Petersen suffered from exhaustion to the point where he had to be hospitalized in August for essentially working too hard. This probably had something to do with his decision not to return for the show’s second season.

Due to this unfortunate news, the production paid a brief tribute to his character. The show’s Twitter account posted a short clip of him and Fox, who played husband and wife on the show. On the other hand, his co-star also left him a tender message with emojis.