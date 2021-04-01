CSI: series will return in 2021 with original characters

CBS announced on Wednesday (31) that it will launch the CSI Vegas series in late 2021, a continuation of the criminal investigation franchise. The new phase of production will feature original characters, such as Dr. Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, played by William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, respectively.

As previously reported, the network also confirmed the presence of new names in the cast, such as Paula Newsome (Criminal Minds), Mel Rodriguez (Better Call Saul) and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Matt Lauria will be another comeback, as he played FBI agent Matthew.

In addition to confirmation from part of the cast, CBS released a brief synopsis. “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Criminal Laboratory, a new team of brilliant forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

CSI returns to television after a six-year hiatus. The last episode of the 15th season of the series was shown in February 2015. The franchise has one of the largest audiences in history in the United States.

“21 years ago, we launched CSI and watched with admiration as this new film series launched an entire genre and became an innovative steamroller that still has global resonance,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

He added that he is excited to welcome a new generation of forensic professionals and “unite them with the legendary characters from the past that we still love.” the technological evolution of fighting crime in recent years.