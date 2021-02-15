CSI: possible revival of the series adds names to the cast

Actors Mel Rodrigues and Matt Lauria, together with actress Paula Newsome, were announced as part of the cast of the possible revival of the CBS series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. According to what the Deadline found, the broadcaster is just a few steps away from officially confirming the new project.

Also according to the website, Paula Newsome will play Maxine, the new head of the Las Vegas Criminal Laboratory. The character’s description also highlights her specialty in the field of genetics, a recent divorce and the fight against her son’s extraordinary addiction.

Meanwhile, Matt Lauria has been assigned to live investigator Josh, who has a knack for reconstitutions and is expected to be the main name involved in most of the cases featured in the new episodes of the series. A curious fact is that Josh would have a family made up of scammers.

Mel Rodriguez, on the other hand, will be Hugo, a character who took over as chief medical officer of the expertise. Apparently, he has a great fascination for the bodies he checks during autopsies.

Besides them, the expectation of the fans is that William Petersen and Jorja Fox, protagonists of the original series, will also be present in the CSI revival. Supposedly, the two are negotiating their respective appearances in the series as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle.

More on CBS’s possible CSI revival

Although the current project is seen as a miniseries, if it works with the public, it may have more episodes and seasons. Jason Tracey and Jerry Bruckheimer sign the plot design, as well as the scripts.

CSI is considered one of the most important series of the century, in addition to expanding its universe in several spin-offs over time. Since last year, it has been rumored that a revival is being commissioned by CBS. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some issues were delayed.

That way, we can only wait for more news!