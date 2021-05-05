CSI: Original Character Will Return For Series Revival

CSI: According to the American portal Deadline, actor Paul Guilfoyle will also return to his original role for the CSI revival. Guilfoyle played detective Jim Brass in the criminal investigation series. He was also one of the fixed artists of the program, participating in all seasons, except for the 15th and last seasons. Also according to the portal, the character will appear in two episodes of the revival.

Learn more about the new series in the CSI franchise

In addition to Paul Guilfoyle, the new version of the series also brings three other members of the main cast. They are: William Petersen, like Gil, Jorja Fox, like Sara, and Wallace Langham, like Hodges.

As recently added to the cast, we have Paula Newsome, who will play Maxine, the new head of the Las Vegas police department. Meanwhile, Matt Lauria will be Josh, a level 3 cop who will handle most investigations.

Mel Rodriguez, on the other hand, lives Hugo, from the medical department. Finally, actor Mandeep Dhillon joins the cast, as Allie, an immigrant and CSI of level 2. He went to Las Vegas to fulfill his dream of being a police officer.

The script for the CSI revival is up to Jason Tracey. Still according to Deadline, the recordings should start soon. However, so far, the series has no premiere date.

CSI – Criminal Investigation was originally a series that premiered in 2000 and has become one of the biggest television franchises.

So, what did you think of the news? Leave your comment below and share the article on social media!