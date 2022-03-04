CSI Miami: Why did the series drop in ratings and become expensive to produce?

The first spin-off of the CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) franchise, CSI Miami, gave viewers more exclusive locations and flashier cops solving crimes with high-tech scientific equipment, and debuted to a stir in April 2002. However, over the years, the program was affected in its audience rating, turning it into exaggerated sums of money to produce.

During the 2011–12 television season, which would turn out to be its final year on the air, CSI: Miami was ranked 27th among all broadcast television shows. That’s good enough, but not so good for CBS, the most watched channel. In its first debut, the series was ranked at number 11 and then spent four years in the top 10 before beginning an annual ratings slide.

However, the show wasn’t helped by its Sunday night time slot either, despite the fact that by then CBS did an introduction to The Good Wife series, sadly CSI: Miami was literally killed in the ratings by Sunday Night Football. of the NBC television network.

Ironically, the longer a show runs and the more stable its ratings are, the more it becomes a target for cancellation, because long-running shows are more expensive to produce than newer ones. The longer a series stays on the air, the more contracts for all cast and crew members have to be renegotiated and re-signed, and various union laws mandate significant pay increases for everyone involved.

In general, the longer a show airs, its ratings drop, much like CSI: Miami. That means that a network is paying more money for a program that fewer people see, and it is simply not profitable, so it is preferable to cancel it before going bankrupt and being the shame of the television stations.

Interestingly, when CSI Miami was cancelled, CBS picked up the other spin-off from the same CSI franchise that was on the air at the time, CSI: New York. Even though CSI Miami fared better than its counterpart, which only ended up lasting nine seasons and with fewer viewers.