CSI Miami: What is the good news fans of the franchise are receiving

CSI: Miami was an extremely popular police show that ran for an impressive ten seasons. The CSI franchise revolutionized the crime show genre, taking a grittier, more graphic look at crimes and what it takes to solve them. The show’s primary focus is the science of the crime lab and the interpersonal lives of the men and women who work every day to bring criminals to justice.

The ensemble, led by actor David Caruso, has incredible chemistry throughout each season, making it easy for fans to believe that the team really is a family. The series was ranked as one of the best crime dramas on television, with many of its episodes being praised by critics. While not every episode was mind blowing, every season had at least one show that was truly amazing work from both the actors and the writers.

There is no doubt that one of the news that had the most impact in 2012 was the cancellation of CSI Miami, which had millions of viewers worldwide. The CBS television network bet heavily on the CIS Miami series at the beginning of 2002, obtaining enormous fame worldwide, which led all viewers to think that the series would achieve many more seasons.

The strange and curious thing about its cancellation is that, before broadcasting its last episode, the series was already running out of cast, because the actors were leaving the program for different reasons, which led to the cancellation of CSI Miami. But, another of the realities is that from season 9 and 10, the audience of the program was falling little by little, becoming a great expense for the television network, deciding to cancel it in 2012.

Now, for a few weeks now, the web portals and social networks that are broadcasting the CSI Miami episodes, such as AXN Latin America, have been publishing the episodes on the YouTube platform totally free for all fans.

The videos with the episodes have been getting more than 500 thousand views in addition to the thousands of comments from fans for each of the episodes, calling for a reboot of the show with the return of each of the favorite characters of the series, including David Caruso. Will the chain be able to return everyone at some point?