CSI Miami: What happened to the Morgan Brody actress after her departure from the drama?

Very soon it will be 10 years since viewers last saw the popular series CSI Miami, so some fans have been wondering about the lives of each of its actors, especially the actress who played Morgan Brody, Elisabeth Harnois. , who had a big role on the show appearing in more than 80 episodes of it. But, this is what is known about her.

The first time fans met Morgan Brody was during the 11th season of CSI, in the 21st episode titled “Cello and Goodbye”, revealing that she was the stepdaughter of Sheriff Conrad Ecklie (Marc Vann). Morgan was raised primarily by her stepfather, so she took her name, something that allows her some space to step out of her father’s shadow.

During season 11 when she came to the show, she showed all her skills to help the team in a very particular case, when they were trying to track down serial killer Nate Haskell (Bill Irwin). She documented everything about the case, but disobeyed one of her supervisors by sending private information to Catherine (Marg Helgenberger) and Nick (George Eads). Despite having assisted the team in catching the killer, her decision led to her being fired, but joining again in season 12.

Throughout her time on the show, Morgan proved to be a very hard-working and competent forensic analyst, but due to her great beauty and personality, she ended up being a romantic interest for some of her colleagues such as Greg Sanders (Eric Szmanda), Nick Stokes ( George Eads) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham), showing us curious love stories.

However, the last time fans saw actress Elisabeth Harnois was during the movie CSI: Immortality, which premiered in 2015 on the CBS television network. Since then the actress has starred in several films such as My Baby is Gone, Twisted, The Christmas Contract, Christmas Cupid’s Arrow and The Killer Work Wife.

In addition to that, the actress also took third place in Adisa’s independent film about human trafficking, Skin in the Game. Currently Harnois is 43 years old, which has not limited her to continue obtaining secondary roles and some main ones throughout her career.