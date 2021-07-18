CSGO: A fan recreates the most popular maps in the game with Unreal Engine 5

CSGO: A fan invites us to visit two of the most famous maps in the game, Inferno and Dust2, with graphics recreated using the Unreal Engine 5. The most enthusiastic PC users have us used to seeing how they modify games, make adjustments and completely change the experience of any original video game. In recent years, recreations of classic titles using modern engines have gained a lot of popularity, and this time the one chosen by the user Cloacked has been Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, from which we can see two of its most iconic maps, Inferno and Dust2, recreated with Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ ambitious engine.

You can download and test both maps through the Discord Custom-Strike server, although we warn you that the only possibility it offers is to take a walk through them. That is, they are not functional and you cannot wield weapons, wield enemies or modify anything. In any case, here is the complete video.

Unreal Engine 5: the future of video games

Generational changes always bring with them new techniques and methods to push the limits beyond what we are used to until the moment before the transition. The companies are getting down to work to promote the graphic section of the video games that we will see in the future, and one of them is Epic Games and its ambitious Unreal Engine 5 engine.