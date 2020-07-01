CS: GO: Gaules is the second most watched streamer on Twitch in 2020. Brazilian is second only to American Jaryd Lazar, the Summit1g in ranking that takes into account the first semester.

Twitch announced on Wednesday the ten most watched streamers in the first half of 2020. The list includes the Brazilian Alexandre “Gaules” in second place. The Counter Strike: Global Offensive setramer accumulated 64,945,658 hours of content enjoyed on the platform. The American, Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar, leads the list with 77,302,350. Other big names in electronic sports, such as Tfue and the esl_csgo channel are also in the top 10. The information is from Esports Charts.

– The tribe’s dream has come true brothers – exclaimed the influencer on Twitter.

O primeiro semestre chegou ao fim.. hoje oficialmente terminamos como a segunda stream mais assistida do mundo nestes 6 meses! O sonho da tribo se tornou realidade irmãos!

This year Gaules has accumulated several audience records for simultaneous viewers of a Portuguese broadcast on Twitch. The most recent was at the beginning of the decisive series between MIBR and Evil Geniuses, when the channel reached 270 thousand simultaneous viewers, surpassing CBLoL’s 269 thousand two weeks ago. The highest peak recorded during the series, where the MIBR was defeated by 2 to 0, was 393,263 spectators.



