Crytek’s new Crysis, Ryze, VR and mobile games leaked

A new leak shared by the user / PPG / on Twitter suggests that new titles from the Crysis franchise are in the plans of Crytek and promise to totally revolutionize the shooter mechanics of the original saga. The listing was obtained through internal developer documents and is apparently related to the hacker attack that the company suffered in the middle of October this year.

According to the information, in addition to the recently released Crysis Remastered, Crytek reportedly has new plans for the franchise, intending to launch the free-to-play battle royale Crysis Next and the Crysis VR virtual reality shooter. Also, other games like Hunt, Hunt Mobile and Ryse Next – Ryse: Son of Rome sequel? – also appeared on the list. Check out all the games below.

/ PPG / also indicated that Crysis Next, the franchise’s supposed battle royale, may have been canceled. According to the description of the leak, the game would be a multiplayer for up to 100 players, with the possibility of customization, using nanosuits with different skills, spectacular combat and much more. However, nothing has yet been confirmed by Crytek.

So far, all information should be treated as a rumor and we should expect more details from Crytek.



