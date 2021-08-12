Crytek, Developer of Crysis, Confirms Ransomware Invasion

Developer Crytek confirmed that it was the target of a ransomware attack a few months ago. Responsible for franchises like Crysis and The Climb, in addition to the CryEngine graphics engine and the first title in the Far Cry series, the brand had its systems hacked in October 2020 by the cybercriminal group known as Egregor.

However, only now the brand has confirmed the invasion and theft of personal customer data. The information is from the website Bleeping Computer, which obtained access to one of the communications sent to possible victims.

What happened?

According to the document, internal and external investigations confirmed that Crytek’s files were encrypted, with release only taking place upon payment — which was not made by the company.

As a result, data packages may have been made available on forums and to other cybercriminal groups. However, Crytek has not identified unauthorized access to accounts or inappropriate uses of data.

The Egregor group began operating in September last year, after the end of Maze activities, and had its activities halted in February 2021 — a time when several of its members were arrested in Ukraine.