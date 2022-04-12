Crystal Kung Minkoff from RHOBH Clarifies Katie Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Birthday Drama, Teases Season 12

Not what it seemed? Kyle Richards missed Katie Hilton’s birthday dinner last month, but according to Crystal Kung Minkoff, it wasn’t a dramatic snub—just a matter of a busy schedule.

The 53-year-old “Halloween Kills” actress made headlines last month for allegedly missing Katie’s birthday party, which turned 63 on March 13. because she was still filming.

Crystal claimed that her partner had a separate birthday event attended by Kyle. “I wouldn’t invite my brother to all my own,” she added. “You go to the only thing that makes sense. This group wasn’t necessarily Kyle’s group. They have their own team.”

Rumors of tension between the sisters have been circulating since the filming of the 12th season of RHOBH began last fall, but the founder of Real Coco said that Kyle and Katie are not so different from the little-known siblings.

“They’re family, and they’re sisters, and no family can maintain a perfect life all the time,” Crystal told us. “And when you participate in a reality show, you’re going to show its ups and downs. Most people manage to show ups. Social networks work, like, perfect, perfect. When I fight with my brother, I don’t post it, right? And then when you put yourself in a situation and there, it will come out, but they love each other.”

There may not be serious drama between the sisters about birthday parties, but in the first trailer for the 12th season of RHOBH, Kyle was in tears during a confrontation with Katie mediated by Lisa Rinna. “I feel like you hate me or something,” the author of the reality show “Life is Not a Reality Show” told Katie in the clip, which debuted on Thursday, April 7.

“I mean, it’s crazy,” Crystal told us. “Like, I was there for everything, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. It was very dramatic!”

The University of California, Irvine graduate didn’t give too many hints about what else is coming, but she noted that this year she has a “stronger storyline” than in season 11, which was her first season on the show. .