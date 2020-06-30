Crysis Remastered’s Release Date and Launch Trailer Leaked

The first game of the Crysis series, 2007, will be back soon with its renewed version. New details about the awaited Crysis Remastered; release date leaked with launch trailer and in-game screenshots.

Crysis will be back with a remastered version of the first game, a fan favorite, after years of break. Launch trailer of the renewed game and other details about Crysis Remastered leaked before the official announcement of the game tomorrow.

Although Crysis Remastered will return with its revamped version, it feels like an old game when looking at the launch trailer. Character models, vegetation and lighting show that the game is not a completely rewritten remake, but a remaster version that offers improvements. However, it can be said that it is an exciting project that will carry the popular series to the present.

Crysis Remastered’s launch trailer appeared on Reddit. The images of the PC version recorded from the trailer, although in 1080p resolution, the bit rate seems a bit low. It is also seen on the Microsoft Store page that the game will be released on July 23.

Crysis Remastered was first announced in April. The game has modern graphic effects such as temporary anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, volumetric fog, screen area reflections and software-based ray tracing. The ray tracing feature of the game is software based, and will work even on Nintendo Switch version.

Crysis Remastered will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, and present the original 2007 game to current generation hardware with reworked graphics. Also, for the first time, a Crysis game will come to Nintendo’s console. You can watch the leaked launch trailer of the game below, and Twitter user Wario64 shared screenshots from Crysis Remastered on social media.

Crysis Remastered trailer:



