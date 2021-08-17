Crysis Remastered Trilogy: Trailer Shows Graphical Comparison; Check Out!

Crysis Remastered Trilogy: At this point we certainly have a lot of people eager to see what Crysis Remastered Trilogy has to offer. If you are in this group, Crytek released a new video focusing on the improvements brought by this version of the three games.

In the recording we present in this news, Crytek made a video showing how games behaved in the Xbox 360 version and the one that will be made available for Xbox Series X. The verdict? We leave it up to you:

Among the expected news for this version are improvements in the lighting system, as well as more polished textures and an even higher frame rate compared to the original titles.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released later this year, at a date to be announced, in PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions.