Crysis Remastered Trilogy Arrives In October

Crysis Remastered Trilogy: Good news for those waiting for the release of Crysis Remastered Trilogy: this Thursday (2), Crytek revealed that the compilation that brings the three games in the series with a slap in the clothes will be released on October 15th.

According to the producer, the date in question applies to versions destined for the PC (via Epic Games Store, Steam in the future), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, since the Switch will receive each of the titles individually on a date future. The other platforms will also have the titles individually, but these will all be available on the same date as the full trilogy.

Finally, a new trailer was also made available comparing the PlayStation 3 edition with the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox 360 edition with the Xbox Series X. Check each one below: