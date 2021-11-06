Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Analysis. Still A Technical Show

Crysis Remastered Trilogy: Crytek recovers together with Saber Interactive the three original installments of the Crysis saga, with updated graphics for current systems; we analyze them. The launch of Crysis 14 years ago was a before and after at the graphic benchmark level on PC, betting on a visual section that, according to legend, not even the best teams of the time were capable of executing it to the maximum . Beyond the mysticism that surrounded the 2007 Crytek title, over the years the different installments of Crysis have been lavished on different platforms, among them, some PS3 and Xbox 360 that received their respective ports with an obvious graphic reduction which nonetheless functioned fairly solvent. Years later, in 2020, the first remastered Crysis for the last generation arrived, a port by Saber Interactive not exempt from certain setbacks at the level of bugs, some of them quite worrying and that were also dropped on the rest of the platforms.

Now, and after polishing said remastering, the complete pack arrives with the three installments of Crysis remastered in the graphic, keeping the rest of the sections intact; that is, three FPS with the sensations at the controls of a decade ago with a revised staging for the occasion, with higher resolution, ray-tracing, improved textures, new particle effects, better performance and more. Of course, all these novelties are seen to a greater lesser extent depending on the chosen system, since Crysis Remastered Trilogy is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with the versions for the current generation, that is, PS5 and Xbox X | S Series, backward compatible with its own (and modest) upgrade sets, as appropriate. Let’s see how the Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 feel over the years and to what level they have been updated both graphically and in performance.

A remastering with mixed results

A little over a year ago we analyzed the remastering of the first Crysis on Nintendo Switch, a priori, the most surprising version and that gave so much to talk about during its launch; not in vain, Saber Interactive had serious problems with the port to the rest of the systems, versions that did not arrive until two months later. Now, the remastered sequels arrive, available both in individual and digital formats and in a pack on PS4 and Xbox One consoles at 49.95 euros; Nintendo Switch must settle for the digital version of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, as it features the cartridge release of the first installment just over a year ago.

At this point, it is not necessary to delve into aspects such as the plot or the gameplay, since the real reason for interest in these new ports by Saber Interactive is the visual section and see how the CryEngine feels over the years and put test its performance on current platforms. Although for those who have not enjoyed the original installments we will only point out that the Crysis trilogy maintains the personality of the FPS genre of more than a decade ago, especially in the original, which has not aged especially well in terms of sensations at the controls. . On the contrary, both sequels do feel more current in this regard despite the fact that they bet on a more linear development, especially in the urban environments and more corridors of Crysis 2, in the middle of Manhattan.

Broadly speaking, the Crysis saga offers an approach to the FPS with a somewhat more tactical aspect thanks to the advantages of the Nanosuit, a kind of cybernetic armor that adapts to the user to provide superior physical abilities, as well as greater resistance or the possibility of camouflage themselves for a few moments. Knowing how to combine the duration of the different effects of the Nanosuit with the frenzied close-range confrontations is the great attraction of Crytek’s proposal. Even so, the saga feels uneven in several respects depending on the delivery, from the ups and downs of action of the first part or the reiteration of situations of the second (and its marked linearity) to the cut of hours and the bland plot of Crysis 3. However, the pack offers us the entire saga (with the exception of the Warhead expansion of the first or the multiplayer of the third) through three campaigns that can last us together about 30 hours, all through unbridled action with an arsenal worthy of the best blockbusters in Hollywood.