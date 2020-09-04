Crysis Remastered reveals its requirements on PC

Crytek’s game returns with a revamped version of the classic, which has already been released on Nintendo Switch and will also be released on Xbox One and PS4.

It was a true graphic marvel, a title that has starred in the examples of good visual work since it went on sale in November 2007. More than a decade later, Crytek has resurrected intellectual property with a remastering of the first installment, Crysis Remastered . Although it was scheduled for an earlier date, the first trailer did not like the players too much, so the German developer decided to delay the title to polish the game experience to the maximum. So, little by little, we are discovering more details about the adaptation, which this time uncovers its minimum and recommended requirements on PC. As it is designed for DXII, it will not be able to work on Windows 7 operating system.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel (R) Core (TM) i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 20 GB

Direct X: DXII

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon 470

Graphics memory: 4 GB for 1080p

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel (R) Core (TM) i5-7600k or better / AMD Ryzen 5 or better

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 20 GB

Direct X: DXII

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56

Graphics memory: 8 GB for 4K

Crysis Remastered is now available on Nintendo Switch, a version that of course does not have all the graphic options of the other versions. Anyway, Saber Interactive, the authors of the port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, have been in charge of transferring this shooter experience to the circuits of the hybrid of those of Kyoto. In addition, they have also implemented motion controls as an exclusive playable option for this system.



