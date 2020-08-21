Crysis Remastered Release Date Announced

The developer firm Crytek announced the release date of the highly anticipated remastered version of Crysis, which was first released in 2007, with a new video. The game will be available to the Epic Store, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from September 18, 2020.

The Crysis series, which was launched in 2007 and has been acclaimed by many players since then, has been in silence for a long time. This silence was broken by a post on the official Twitter account of Crysis in recent months, and the first signals were given for the Crysis Remastered game.

Now, developer firm Crytek has announced the release date of Crysis Remastered with a new video. The nearly one minute long video focuses on what visual improvements await players in the revamped Crysis Remastered. These include graphical enhancements such as high resolution textures up to 8K, HDR, ray tracing, anti-aliasing and new lighting options.

Crysis Remastered is coming to PC and console platforms on September 18:

The remastered version, which promises to offer players a completely different Crysis experience, will be released on September 18, 2020 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. The PC version of the game will be available in the Epic Store and will be sold for $ 30.

What kind of game is Crysis?

The sci-fi first-person shooter Crysis, developed by Crytek, was first released in 2007. The game, which sold nearly 2 million copies in its first year, was even on Hollywood’s radar at that time with its successful sales figures. After this success, the series appeared before the fans with many different sequels.

Coming to the subject of the game, our hero Jake Dunn and a group of US soldiers are sent to the island to investigate in the first game, which begins with the discovery of an ancient space shuttle on the island near the North Korean coast. In Crysis, where the events are carried out in 2020, that is, in the future, players must fight with the North Korean army on the one hand and fight with alien enemies on four different maps.



